Robinson, 22, was arrested following a two-day manhunt. Picture: Social Media

By Henry Moore

The suspect in the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is “refusing to cooperate with authorities”, Utah’s Governor has said, as the FBI revealed new DNA evidence has been discovered linking him to the crime.

Speaking on Sunday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said suspect Tyler Robinson had been radicalised in the "dark" corners of the internet and is currently "not cooperating" with law enforcement. Robinson, 22, was arrested following a two-day manhunt after thousands of students witnessed 31-year-old Charlie Kirk being shot dead at a university campus in Orem on Wednesday. Robinson, whose motive remains unknown, is facing his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Tributes have flooded in for Kirk. Picture: Getty

Governor Cox told Fox News Robinson has a partner who is transgender and is being “very cooperative” with police and “had no idea this was happening.” He added that Robinson has yet to confess to the assassination.

Kash Patel speaks at a news conference in Utah on Friday, as Utah department of public safety commissioner Beau Mason, left, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox listen. Picture: AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Speaking today, under-fire FBI Director Kash Patel announced DNA evidence found at the scene of the killing matches that of Robinson. “The DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel said. Robinson is set to be charged when he makes his first court appearance on Tuesday, according to the Utah County attorney's office. Inscriptions engraved on bullet casings from the suspected murder weapon, a high-powered bolt-action rifle recovered by officials, read: "Hey fascist! Catch!". "Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," another read. "if you read this you are gay! LMAO," read another.

Tyler Robinson was arrested over the shooting in Utah. Picture: Getty

Robinson "had become more political in recent years," a family member told investigators, according to governor Cox. He is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party, according to Utah state records. Robinson was also listed as inactive, meaning he had not voted in at least the last two general elections. Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in front of an audience of 3,000.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10 moments before he was shot. Picture: Getty