Charlie Kirk suspect 'not cooperating' as FBI chief reveals new evidence linking him to assassination
The suspect in the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is “refusing to cooperate with authorities”, Utah’s Governor has said, as the FBI revealed new DNA evidence has been discovered linking him to the crime.
Speaking on Sunday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said suspect Tyler Robinson had been radicalised in the “dark” corners of the internet and is currently “not cooperating” with law enforcement.
Robinson, 22, was arrested following a two-day manhunt after thousands of students witnessed 31-year-old Charlie Kirk being shot dead at a university campus in Orem on Wednesday.
Robinson, whose motive remains unknown, is facing his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Governor Cox told Fox News Robinson has a partner who is transgender and is being “very cooperative” with police and “had no idea this was happening.”
He added that Robinson has yet to confess to the assassination.
Speaking today, under-fire FBI Director Kash Patel announced DNA evidence found at the scene of the killing matches that of Robinson.
“The DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel said.
Robinson is set to be charged when he makes his first court appearance on Tuesday, according to the Utah County attorney's office.
Inscriptions engraved on bullet casings from the suspected murder weapon, a high-powered bolt-action rifle recovered by officials, read: "Hey fascist! Catch!".
"Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," another read.
"if you read this you are gay! LMAO," read another.
Robinson "had become more political in recent years," a family member told investigators, according to governor Cox.
He is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party, according to Utah state records.
Robinson was also listed as inactive, meaning he had not voted in at least the last two general elections.
Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in front of an audience of 3,000.
Kirk, who was known for holding outdoor debates on campuses across the US, was responding to a question from an audience member about mass shootings when a shot rang out.
Graphic footage shared online shows Kirk sustained a serious injury to his neck. Spectators can be seen screaming and running away after the shot was fired.
Kirk was taken to hospital but just a few hours later President Trump announced Kirk's death on Truth Social.
He wrote: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.
"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"