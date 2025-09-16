Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson ‘confessed to shooting on online messaging platform Discord’ hours before arrest
The man suspected of assassinating right-wing activist Charlie Kirk appeared to confess to the murder via online messaging platform Discord, a company spokesperson has said.
Listen to this article
Tyler Robinson, 22, who was arrested following a two-day manhunt, reportedly messaged friends hours before he was taken into custody, confessing to the shooting.
"It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this," an account belonging to Robinson allegedly wrote.
The 22-year-old, whose motive remains unknown, is yet to be formally charged and will appear in court on Tuesday.
Read more: Charlie Kirk suspect wrote note vowing to 'take out' right-wing activist, FBI director says
According to the Washington Post, the Discord messages were sent shortly before Robinson’s father handed him over to the police.
"I'm surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments, thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything," another message read.
A Discord spokesperson said there is “no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord."
FBI director Kash Patel said on Monday a note had also been discovered the apartment Robinson shared with his partner, reading: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."
"We have since learned the note - even though it was destroyed - we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what the note said because our aggressive interview posture at the FBI," Mr Patel told Fox News.
He did not reveal how it was recovered, or whether it was handwritten or digital.
Robinson was arrested after thousands of students witnessed 31-year-old Charlie Kirk being shot dead at a university campus in Orem on Wednesday.
According to Utah's Governor Spencer Cox, he is "refusing to cooperate with authorities” ahead of his first court appearance.
Speaking on Sunday, Mr Cox said suspect Tyler Robinson had been radicalised in the “dark” corners of the internet and is currently “not cooperating” with law enforcement.
Governor Cox told Fox News Robinson has a partner who is transgender and is being “very cooperative” with police and “had no idea this was happening.”
Inscriptions engraved on bullet casings from the suspected murder weapon, a high-powered bolt-action rifle recovered by officials, read: "Hey fascist! Catch!".
"Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," another read.
"If you read this you are gay! LMAO," read another.
Robinson "had become more political in recent years," a family member told investigators, according to governor Cox.
He is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party, according to Utah state records.
Robinson was also listed as inactive, meaning he had not voted in at least the last two general elections.
Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in front of an audience of 3,000.
Kirk, who was known for holding outdoor debates on campuses across the US, was responding to a question from an audience member about mass shootings when a shot rang out.
Graphic footage shared online shows Kirk sustained a serious injury to his neck. Spectators can be seen screaming and running away after the shot was fired.
He was taken to hospital but just a few hours later President Trump announced Kirk's death on Truth Social.
He wrote: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.
"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"