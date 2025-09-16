Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The man suspected of assassinating right-wing activist Charlie Kirk appeared to confess to the murder via online messaging platform Discord, a company spokesperson has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyler Robinson, 22, who was arrested following a two-day manhunt, reportedly messaged friends hours before he was taken into custody, confessing to the shooting. "It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this," an account belonging to Robinson allegedly wrote. The 22-year-old, whose motive remains unknown, is yet to be formally charged and will appear in court on Tuesday. Read more: Charlie Kirk suspect wrote note vowing to 'take out' right-wing activist, FBI director says

Robinson, 22, was arrested following a two-day manhunt. Picture: Social Media

According to the Washington Post, the Discord messages were sent shortly before Robinson’s father handed him over to the police. "I'm surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments, thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything," another message read. A Discord spokesperson said there is “no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord." FBI director Kash Patel said on Monday a note had also been discovered the apartment Robinson shared with his partner, reading: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." "We have since learned the note - even though it was destroyed - we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what the note said because our aggressive interview posture at the FBI," Mr Patel told Fox News. He did not reveal how it was recovered, or whether it was handwritten or digital. Robinson was arrested after thousands of students witnessed 31-year-old Charlie Kirk being shot dead at a university campus in Orem on Wednesday. According to Utah's Governor Spencer Cox, he is "refusing to cooperate with authorities” ahead of his first court appearance. Speaking on Sunday, Mr Cox said suspect Tyler Robinson had been radicalised in the “dark” corners of the internet and is currently “not cooperating” with law enforcement.

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University shortly before he was shot and killed. Picture: Getty