Suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, is due to appear in court on Tuesday where he is due to be formally charged with Mr Kirk's death.

Charlie Kirk suspect said 'some hatred cannot be negotiated with'. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin justified shooting the right-wing pundit by telling FBI agents: "Some hatred cannot be negotiated with."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, is due to appear in court on Tuesday where he is due to be formally charged with Mr Kirk's death. FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News that Mr Robinson made the chilling remarks after being questioned abut his motive for killing the influencer. Mr Patel added that investigators found messages written by Mr Robinson that suggested he would kill Mr Kirk. He said: "I will say what was found in terms of information, a text message exchange, where the suspect specifically stated he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was gonna do that." Read more: Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson ‘confessed to shooting on online messaging platform Discord’ hours before arrest Read more: Charlie Kirk suspect 'not cooperating' as FBI chief reveals new evidence linking him to assassination

Tyler Robinson has been named as the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting. Picture: Facebook

Mr Robinson also appeared to confess to killing Mr Kirk in messages to friends on the gaming platform Discord shortly before he turned himself in. "It was me at UVU yesterday. I'm sorry for all of this," an account belonging to Robinson allegedly wrote. According to the Washington Post, the Discord messages were sent shortly before Robinson’s father handed him over to the police. "I'm surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments, thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything," another message read. Speaking on Monday, Mr Patel announced that DNA evidence found at the scene of the killing matches that of Robinson.

FBI director Kash Patel (R) speaks during the press conference. Picture: Getty