Police are understood to be looking into whether Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer may have had an accomplice

The FBI released an image of the suspected shooter minutes before the assassination. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police are understood to be investigating whether the suspected killer of Charlie Kirk acted alone or could have had an accomplice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

FBI agents are scouring footage from the scene which allegedly shows suspected gunman Tyler Robinson on a doorbell camera talking about the shooting moments after the assassination took place. Detectives have interviewed the family who handed over the doorbell camera footage which reportedly shows a man walking past the house while taking on a mobile phone, moments after the killing happened. Officials earlier said they believed the killer acted alone but that all lines of enquiry are ongoing. They want to establish whether Robinson, 22, could’ve had an accomplice or someone who knew about the plans but remained silent.

Kirk's suspected killer Tyler Robinson. Picture: Alamy

'The cries of this widow will echo around the world': Charlie Kirk's wife gives tearful first address after shooting Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, 'had become more political in recent years' Robinson's family told authorities he had recently become "more political" and saw the ally of US President Donald Trump as a person spreading hate, according to charging documents. Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, all felonies, according to an affidavit filed in court and released Friday. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

A person of interest was seen running on the lawn at Utah Valley University. Picture: Getty

Robinson is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party, according to Utah state records. He was also listed as inactive, meaning he had not voted in at least the last two general elections. State and federal court records do not show any prior criminal cases involving him. His listed address in charging documents is the six-bedroom home of his parents, who own a granite countertop business and are registered to vote as Republicans. It was not immediately clear on Friday whether Robinson had a defence lawyer who could comment on his behalf. Messages seeking comment left with family members including his parents received no response. Robinson has two younger brothers and his parents have been married for about 25 years, according to social media posts.

Kirk's wife Erika also posted a final family photo of her kissing her two young children while her husband smiles in the background. Picture: MsErikaKirk/Instagram