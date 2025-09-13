Erika Kirk gave her first address since the shooting of her husband Charlie Kirk. Picture: Turning Point USA

By Ella Bennett

The wife of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in Utah on Wednesday, has vowed to never let his legacy die in her first public comments since his death.

Speaking in front of a podium with the words "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior", Mrs Kirk vowed to continue the movement he started. She said she "will never have the words to describe the loss" in her heart, but she takes faith that God knows what all this means. "Our world is filled with evil, but our God is so good," she said. Mrs Kirk said the "evildoers" responsible for her husband's death "have no idea what they have done". "If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country, no idea of the fire ignited in this wife." She added: "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University. Picture: Alamy

The American Comeback Tour that her husband started will continue, she announced, as she promised "no one will ever forget my husband's name". An emotional but determined Mrs Kirk thanked law enforcement and the first responders who tried to save her husband's life. She also thanked President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for their support "in these terrible days". Mrs Kirk began to cry as she addressed her husband's friendship with President Trump. She said: "Mr President, my husband loved you, and he knew that you loved him too. "Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you."

Kirk was a close ally of President Trump. Picture: Getty

Mrs Kirk said that Charlie would want to be remembered for his "courage" and "faith". She said: "Charlie went to see the face of his saviour and his God." "Charlie loved life. He loved America. He loved nature, which helped bring him closer to God. He loved the Chicago Cubs, and my goodness did he love the Oregon Ducks. "Most of all Charlie loved his children and he loved me, with all of his heart and I knew that, every day he made sure I knew that." The mother-of-two told of how their three-year-old daughter was asking where her father was yesterday. "What do you tell a three-year-old?", Mrs Kirk said, before revealing she told her daughter he was "on a work trip with Jesus". Mrs Kirk ended by addressing her late husband directly, saying: "I can't wait to see you again one day."

Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two. Picture: Alamy

Kirk was shot in the neck about 20 minutes into a student event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The Conservative activist, who was known for holding outdoor debates on campuses across the US, was responding to a question from an audience member about mass shootings when a shot rang out. Graphic footage shared online shows Kirk sustained a serious injury to his neck. Spectators can be seen screaming and running away after the shot was fired. He was rushed away to hospital, but hours later it was announced that he had died from his injuries.

This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office of Tyler Robinson. Picture: Alamy

After a two day manhunt, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice. He is thought to have been turned in by his own father, a 27-year veteran law enforcement officer with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Inscriptions engraved on bullet casings from the high-powered bolt action rifle recovered by officials read "Hey fascist! Catch!", the FBI revealed. "Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," another read. "if you read this you are gay! LMAO," read another. Robinson "had become more political in recent years," a family member told investigators, according to Utah governor Spencer Cox.