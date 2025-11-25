Erika Kirk said she had hoped to expand her family before her husband was shot dead

Erika Kirk spoke during an interview released on Monday that she "prayed to God" she was pregnant when her husband Charlie was killed. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika has revealed she was "praying to God" that she was pregnant when her husband was shot and killed.

Ms Kirk said in an interview which aired on Monday that the couple were planning on "expanding" their family Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking to college students at Utah Valley University during an event for his conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA in September. His suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with murder. Read more: Greater Manchester Police target local neighbourhoods in 'crime-smashing' blitz Read more: At least six dead in Russian strikes on Ukraine as Zelenskyy and Trump gear up for crunch talks

Erika Kirk accepted the United States' highest civilian award on behalf of her murdered husband last month. Picture: Getty

After having a three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son together, Erika told American journalist Megyn Kelly she was "really excited to just expand our family." She said: "We wanted to have four. "And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered." "I was like oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe," she added about having another baby. Encouraging other families not to wait to have children, she added: "Especially if you're a young woman, don't put it off. "You can always have a career, you can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children. "And they grow so fast and so quickly. I just, I was praying. Both of us were." While the couple chose not to show their children's faces online, Ms Kirk has spoken about how her kids have dealt with the loss of their father.

Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk. Picture: Alamy