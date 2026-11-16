Charlotte Church has said that her wellness retreat in the Welsh countryside has closed after "five beautiful years".

The singer, 40, opened The Dreaming after buying Rhydoldog House near Rhayader, Powys, for £1.5m in 2021.

Church had opened the centre to offer an escape from the modern world, and five staff were employed at what was a nature-focused retreat.

She had said that it had "bankrupted" her to set up - and it had originally come about in a collaboration with the Discovery Channel.

Church confirmed over the weekend that it had closed in a post on her Instagram account.

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