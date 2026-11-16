The Dreaming is over: Charlotte Church to close Welsh wellness retreat
Singer calls time on enterprise at house she bought for £1.5m to provide an escape from everyday life
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Charlotte Church has said that her wellness retreat in the Welsh countryside has closed after "five beautiful years".
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The singer, 40, opened The Dreaming after buying Rhydoldog House near Rhayader, Powys, for £1.5m in 2021.
Church had opened the centre to offer an escape from the modern world, and five staff were employed at what was a nature-focused retreat.
She had said that it had "bankrupted" her to set up - and it had originally come about in a collaboration with the Discovery Channel.
Church confirmed over the weekend that it had closed in a post on her Instagram account.
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"We've shared stories, made friendships, held space for one another and found moments of stillness in a world that so rarely allows us to slow down," she wrote.
"Thousands of you have found your way to this little corner of the Welsh hills, each bringing something of yourselves, and each leaving a little something behind. You have made The Dreaming what it is."
Church, who found fame initially as a classical singer before launching a pop career, had hoped to keep the centre going after a break in operations.
The Dreaming will now move out of the house, which was a former home of the fashion mogul Laura Ashley