Charlotte Nichols, the Member of Parliament for Warrington North, has revealed that she waited 1,088 days for her rape case to reach court as she argued against David Lammy's controversial justice reforms.

Ms Nichols, who had previously referred to being a victim of a crime, waived her automatic lifelong anonymity to reveal the ordeal to the House of Commons on Tuesday. She emotionally told the chamber about her experiences while saying she felt victims felt their trauma has been "weaponised and are being used for rhetorical misdirection". MPs were debating the plans from the Ministry of Justice to scrap the right to a jury trial for thousands of cases in order to bring down a backlog in the Crown Court system. Read More: Criminal courts have a productivity problem. Scrapping jury trials will make it worse Read More: David Lammy open to ‘conversation’ on alternatives to jury proposals

Mr Lammy, who is also the Justice Secretary, had pleaded with MPs to support the Bill, warning there is an urgent need to address rising court backlogs. Picture: Getty

Ms Nichols said "The Government's framing and narrative has been to pit survivors and defendants against each other in a way I think is deeply damaging". In a powerful speech, Ms Nichols said: "I waited 1,088 days to go to court. "Every single one of those days was agony, made worse by having a role in public life that meant that the mental health consequences of my trauma were played out in public, with the event that led to my eventual sectioning for my own safety still being something that I receive regular social media abuse from strangers about to this day. "But here's the kicker: in this debate, experiences like mine feel like they've been weaponised and are being used for rhetorical misdirection, for what this Bill actually is." She added: "We have been told that if we have concerns about this Bill, it is because we have not been raped or because we don't care enough for rape victims. The opposite is true in my case, it is because I have been raped that I am as passionate as I am about what it means for a justice system to be truly victim-focused. "It is because I have endured every indignity that our broken criminal justice system could mete out that I care what kind of reform will actually deliver justice for survivors and victims of crime more widely." She added: "There is so much that we can be doing for rape victims that isn't the Lord Chancellor using them as a cudgel to drive through reforms that aren't directly relevant to them. "As a starting point, Rape Crisis England and Wales have called for five key demands in their Living in Limbo report. Don't say that this Bill helps deliver justice for rape victims, until it actually, materially does." Ms Nichols said the man who raped her was acquitted in a criminal court.

She was given compensation after a civil case found she had been raped, she told MPs. Despite passionate criticism from some on Labour benches, the plans passed their first Commons hurdle. The plans propose to limit jury trials to cases with a likely sentence of three years or more, as MPs debated the Courts and Tribunals Bill. These cases would instead be heard by a single Crown Court judge, under the Bill's proposals. Additionally, magistrates' courts would be able to take on cases with a likely sentence of up to two years. A significant number of Labour backbenchers criticised the proposed reforms on Tuesday, including Kingston upon Hull East's MP Karl Turner who branded the changes "unworkable, unpopular, unjust and unnecessary".