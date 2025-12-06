Charlton supporter dies after Portsmouth game abandoned
Paramedics attended to the supporter before they were stretchered out of the stadium
A Charlton supporter who was taken ill during their home match against Portsmouth has sadly died.
The Championship game was halted in the 13th minute with the score at 0-0 due to a home supporter requiring medical assistance in the lower tier of the Covered End and the teams were taken off the pitch six minutes later by referee Matthew Donohue.
Fans close to the incident made enough noise to signal to Donohue that there was a serious problem in the stand.
Paramedics attended to the supporter for around a further 12 minutes before they were stretchered out of the stadium, with the match then abandoned. Charlton later confirmed in a statement that the supporter had died.
Charlton Athletic are devastated to report that a supporter has passed away following a medical emergency at The Valley today.— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) December 6, 2025
Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.#cafc
“The club are devastated to report that a Charlton Athletic supporter has died following a medical emergency during today’s game at The Valley against Portsmouth,” the statement read.
“The club would like to thank the Charlton staff and first responders who did everything they could, but sadly the supporter later passed away in hospital.
“The club are grateful to supporters in attendance and the Portsmouth players and staff for their patience and understanding as this tragedy unfolded. Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”