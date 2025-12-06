A Charlton supporter who was taken ill during their home match against Portsmouth has sadly died.

The Championship game was halted in the 13th minute with the score at 0-0 due to a home supporter requiring medical assistance in the lower tier of the Covered End and the teams were taken off the pitch six minutes later by referee Matthew Donohue.

Fans close to the incident made enough noise to signal to Donohue that there was a serious problem in the stand.

Paramedics attended to the supporter for around a further 12 minutes before they were stretchered out of the stadium, with the match then abandoned. Charlton later confirmed in a statement that the supporter had died.

