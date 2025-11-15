South African president Cyril Ramaphosa alleges the passengers have been “flushed out” of Gaza

A charter plane carrying 153 Palestinians from Gaza has landed in South Africa without proper paperwork, according to reports. Picture: Gift of the Givers

By Poppy Jacobs

Israel has been accused of "flushing out' Gaza residents after a charter flight carrying over 150 Palestinians 'mysteriously' landed in South Africa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Authorities in South Africa are investigating details surrounding the "mysterious" flight, after the plane touched down without the correct paperwork, after stopping off in Nairobi. It comes as South African president Cyril Ramaphosa alleged the passengers have all been removed from Gaza - as charities insisted the group had been "bundled off" to Africa. The plane was held on the tarmac for around 12 hours due to passengers lacking the required exit stamps or slips from Israeli authorities, according to officials. Mr Ramaphosa, referencing the plane's initial stopover in Nairobi, said the passengers had been admitted "out of compassion". “These are people from Gaza who somehow mysteriously were put on a plane that passed by Nairobi and came here," he said. Read more: Palestinians injured after Israeli settlers launch 'arson' attacks on farmland in West Bank Read more: Zelenskyy warns Russia is 'plotting big war' in Europe by 2030

Over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health. Picture: Alamy

The incident has led to accusations from human rights groups that the situation is a symptom of the Israeli government pushing Palestinians out of Gaza. Israeli officials have claimed the flight was arranged via a legal corridor by a group known as the Al-Majd organisation, with full Israeli co-operation. Imtiaz Sooliman, Chairman and founder of South African humanitarian agency Gift of the Givers, said the passengers “had no idea where they were bundled off to" and only realised when they touched down in Kenya that they were headed to South Africa. “Some had visas for Canada, Australia and Malaysia; they were eventually permitted to leave for those countries.” Speaking on the situation, the Palestinian embassy in South Africa said it was arranged by “an unregistered and misleading organisation that exploited the tragic humanitarian conditions of our people in Gaza, deceived families, collected money from them and facilitated their travel in an irregular and irresponsible manner”. “This entity later attempted to disown any responsibility once complications arose.”

South Africa People attend a vigil in solidarity with journalists in Gaza and in support of Palestinians living in Gaza. The UN Human Rights Office called the strike that killed six journalists a grave breach of international humanitarian law. Picture: Alamy