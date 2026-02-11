ChatGPT users will start seeing adverts on the free and lowest cost premium tier as part of monetising plans announced by parent company OpenAI.

The tech firm confirmed on Monday that it had begun its first phase of a trial run of advertising, with selected users being the first to experience how it might look more widely.

OpenAI said that US users on the Free and GO plans would be the first to see the adverts, with Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education users not being shown adverts.

“Ads do not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you, and we keep your conversations with ChatGPT private from advertisers,” a statement on the official website said.

“Our goal is for ads to support broader access to more powerful ChatGPT features while maintaining the trust people place in ChatGPT for important and personal tasks.

“We’re starting with a test to learn, listen, and make sure we get the experience right.”

Users will not see the adverts within their chat with the large language model (LLM) and they will be visually separate from the prompt answers.

ChatGPT has been free without adverts for users up until now but OpenAI has said, in order to preserve quality, that it will become the first mainstream LLM to show ads to users.

It maintained that advertisers will not have access to the chats and will only receive insight about click through rates, rather than any intel that is more targeted.

Adverts are not eligible to appear near sensitive or regulated topics like health, mental health or politics.

The statement added: “During the test, we decide which ad to show by matching ads submitted by advertisers with the topic of your conversation, your past chats, and past interactions with ads.

“For example, if you're researching recipes, you may see ads for meal kits or grocery delivery.

“If there are multiple advertisers, we'll select the one that is most relevant to your chat to show you first.”