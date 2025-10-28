A staggering 1.2million people a week discuss taking their own lives with ChatGPT, parent company OpenAI has revealed.

New data released by the tech giant shows 0.15% of users send messages including "explicit indicators of potential suicide planning or intent."

ChatGPT, a large language model that essentially serves as a chatbot, has around 800 million weekly active users, according to OpenAI’s chief, Sam Altman.

This new data comes after an LBC investigation discovered Grok, Elon Musk’s ChatGPT rival, gives out detailed suicide instructions and methods when asked by users.

