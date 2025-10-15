ChatGPT's erotica expansion is the latest move in the long-running AI rivalry between Mr Musk and Mr Altman

ChatGPT will now allow users to generate porn as it looks to compete with Elon Musk's 'chatbot girlfriends'.

OpenAI, which owns the popular AI chatbot, revealed that the site will start allowing verified adults to access “erotica” from December. Further details on what erotica tools will be offered are yet to be confirmed, but boss Sam Altman said the changes will allow the company to "treat adult users like adults". Read more: Meta announces 12A-style censorship for Instagram content Read more: One in three pupils say they cannot tell if AI content is true

"Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases,” Mr Altman wrote on X. "As part of our 'treat adult users like adults' principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults.” The explicit content rollout forms part of ChatGPT's plans to "age-gate more fully”, though how user's ages will be verified is currently unclear. OpenAI has always employed a blanket ban on erotica until last year, when bosses were reported to be warming to the idea. It comes months after Mr Musk announced his AI tool Grok would offer Ani - a chatbot girlfriend that could engage in sexual conversation. After a few conversations with the blonde avatar, users could see it dressed in lingerie and also switch to “NSFW” mode – internet slang for “not safe for work”. The anime-style bot garnered controversy for the fact it was available to 12-year-olds, as the Grok app could still be accessed by users aged 12 and above. OpenAI official Joanne Jang stressed that ChatGPT would never offer deepfakes and "wasn't trying now to create AI porn”. However, what might be allowed “depends on your definition of porn", she told US broadcaster NPR. ChatGPT's erotica expansion is the latest move in the long-running AI rivalry between Mr Musk and Mr Altman.

