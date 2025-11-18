Major websites go offline in latest mass internet outage
ChatGPT, Zoom and Elon Musk's X went down today as internet network provider Cloudflare suffered a mass outage.
Several of the internet's most popular sites went down following an "issue" at Cloudflare, one of the world's biggest network providers.
A statement from the company read: "Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers.
"Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available."
Judging by Cloudflare's service page, it appears it began scheduled maintenance earlier on Tuesday.
It remains to be seen, however, if the maintenance is connected to the outage.
It comes just weeks after a technical issue at Amazon Web Services caused large parts of the internet to stop working for several hours.
Technical issues with Cloudflare began at around 11:30am on Tuesday, with sites like ChatGPT and X quickly becoming unavailable.
Alongside those sites, some users reported issues with Facebook and Spotify, but those did not appear to be as widespread.
X is yet to comment on the outage, but it appeared to be down for nearly an hour.