ChatGPT, Zoom and Elon Musk's X went down today as internet network provider Cloudflare suffered a mass outage.

Several of the internet's most popular sites went down following an "issue" at Cloudflare, one of the world's biggest network providers.

A statement from the company read: "Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers.

"Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available."

Judging by Cloudflare's service page, it appears it began scheduled maintenance earlier on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen, however, if the maintenance is connected to the outage.