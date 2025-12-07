I read this week in a mainstream food magazine that “a new Christmas tradition” has emerged - supermarkets are entering a festive “price war” to slash the cost of vegetables.

This year you can pick up a bag of carrots for as little as 8p; last year it was 15p. This is what a supermarket calls a loss-leader.

At first glance, it’s easy to see why people celebrate it. Times are tough for many, and we no longer have a cost-of-living crisis, we simply have a high cost of living.

But when I saw 8p veg being celebrated in the national media, I found myself asking the same simple question I wrote on LinkedIn a year ago: How is this ok?

How can it be possible to buy seed, prepare soil, grow, harvest, grade, pack, store, transport and retail a vegetable for 8p. How can it be done for 15p, 78p or even 95p. The short answer is simple… It can’t.

Someone somewhere is losing out, and it isn’t the supermarket.

At a bare minimum, growers will spend the best part of a year tending to these crops: preparing land, planting seed, caring for the plants, then picking and packing them. It’s skilled, demanding work, it’s their livelihood. It feels shocking to me that reducing that work to effectively zero value is something we celebrate.

How can we expect shoppers to truly value good, whole food like seasonal British veg when the price is pushed to unsustainable lows?

People are conditioned by supermarkets to believe this is the true cost of food – that veg should be cheap, and that it’s normal to buy it at such low prices. I can tell you: it is not easy to grow vegetables, and more often than not, it’s the farmer who loses out.

And there’s another consequence of loss-leading veg that rarely gets talked about: waste.

According to Business Waste, the UK throws away around 230,000 tonnes of food during the Christmas period, with households producing 30% more waste compared to the rest of the year. Two-thirds of people say they overbuy food at Christmas, and the result is shocking:

17.2 million Brussels sprouts

11.3 million potatoes

9 million carrots

10.9 million parsnips

ALL binned each Christmas.

This isn’t because people don’t care. It’s because they’ve been taught that food is cheap, limitless and replaceable. When veg costs 8p, it becomes psychologically easier to buy too much, and easy to throw it away.

Most shoppers don’t walk out of the supermarket with a trolley full of the cheap carrots, potatoes and sprouts. The real profits come from everything else, usually ultra-processed foods placed around the store with deliberate precision. We think we’re saving money, and often, we spend more.

If we want people to eat better, we need them to understand the real value of food. We need farmers to receive a fair return, and we need to champion British seasonal produce.

This is exactly the issue at the heart of Riverford’s Get Fair About Farming campaign, which highlights how small and medium-sized growers are being squeezed out of the market by unfair buying practices by supermarkets. When prices are pushed down this low, farmers are struggling to survive, let alone farm in a way that protects soil, people and the planet.

The real path to affordable, healthy eating doesn’t come from stunts like 8p veg. It comes from valuing seasonal food, wasting less, and buying produce at its true value.

Supermarkets could help lead this shift, and educate rather than undercut, highlight real value, and champion seasonal British veg the way they champion loss-leaders.

As I wrote last year: There is an opportunity to change these behaviours – to educate shoppers, pay farmers fairly, and grow food in a more sustainable way.

Perhaps it’s time we take it.