He told MPs that illegal tobacco “is increasingly linked to organised crime, child exploitation, money laundering and immigration”. He followed by asking Government to change how it talks about the crisis: moving from “this tobacco may not be safe” to following the money.

He is right - and his intervention should be a watershed moment. For too long the tobacco black market has been treated as a minor nuisance. A bit of tax dodging, a few knock-off packets of cigarettes and a problem only for the Treasury. It is so much more than that, and a documentary broadcast last week shows exactly how far it reaches.

The programme tracked this trade from mainland Europe right to the heart of Britain’s high streets. Investigators raided an illegal Belgian factory whose “target market no. 1 is the UK”, part of a network with links to gangs across Europe. In factories operating here in Britain, they found victims of forced labour and modern slavery, most stripped of their passports. To the untrained eye, what comes off their production lines is close to indistinguishable from the real thing. But the contents are poles apart, with illegal products found containing asbestos, arsenic, and even rat droppings.

Last week, Belgian customs found the country’s thirteenth illegal cigarette factory of the year - a record. Ten years ago they found two. Inside were 27 beds for the people working there, 2,800 kilograms of tobacco and fake Marlboro, Winston and Lambert & Butler packs. Belgium has seized nearly 189 million cigarettes this year alone. And we know where most of those were heading. Here.

Because Britain is where the money is. A KPMG study found that 45% of the cigarettes smoked in the UK last year had no UK tax paid on them: 7.3 billion cigarettes costing the Treasury £4.3 billion. We now have the second-largest illegal cigarette market in Europe.

None of this is a criticism of the people trying to stop it. Customs officers, HMRC and trading standards teams do remarkable work but are underpowered and underfunded. We are asking them to fight organised crime with a slap on the wrist, not a real deterrent. A shop caught selling a child illegal vapes faces a fine of around £200, halved if it pays within a fortnight. Lord Bichard described trading standards as “starved and starved and starved” of resources; one London borough had no trading standards officers at all last year. A single prosecution recently took eight years. The Centre for Social Justice told the same MPs that nine in ten criminal high street shops stay open even after raids. It is no wonder, given that under current law a shop cannot be shut on site and closure notices only last 72 hours.

So what is the Government doing to stem the flow? Bizarrely, its priority this autumn has been packaging, not illicit trade. This month it closed a consultation on standardising packs for vapes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco. This will not trouble the criminals. A gang that can copy a Marlboro pack will not be put off by a change of colour. Packaging rules only bind those who comply. It is a cosmetic fix while the Government ignores practical solutions.

Parliament legislated for retail licensing in April. It is a simple measure to ensure only legitimate shops can sell tobacco - the same system we have had for alcohol for centuries. But there is still no date for when tobacco retail licensing will begin. Alongside it, we need enforceable product standards, powers to close shops on the spot, and proper funding for the officers who use them.

Philip Morris Limited are not bystanders in this fight. Our investigators work with law enforcement across Europe to trace these networks, and we will work with any government serious about tackling crime. But enforcement alone will not deal with this, we also need evidence-led policies that do the job. Lord Bichard asked Government to stop describing illegal tobacco as a product problem and start following the money. We know it goes to gangs facilitating child exploitation and modern slavery - and it is happening right on our high streets. The Government needs to act.

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Claire Jolly is Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, UK & Ireland at Philip Morris Limited.

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