Is it cheaper to leave your heating on all day?
Weather to hit freezing in the UK this week, which has seen some reach for the heating
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Cold alerts have been issued in the UK, with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing for the first time this season.
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Forecasters have predicted temperatures will fall below average by Thursday and Friday, with frost and cold winds expected in parts of the country, and overnight temperatures could be sub-zero.
Many are now reaching for the heating for the first time of the season, with colder weather causing increased risk for over-65s and people with certain health issues.
The government has promised a £100 handout to anyone in council tax bands A-D to help with energy bills, and this is set to arrive in January.
But is it cheaper for households to turn their heating off and on, or just to leave it on all day?
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Is it cheaper to leave your heating on all day?
It is generally cheaper to heat rooms when needed rather than leave the heating on all day, according to MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis.
Mr Lewis told Good Morning Britain: "They say it's better to only put the heating on when you need it. You pay to pump energy in as and when is needed, and to keep pumping it in constantly isn't efficient.
"Using a timer's best, because your thermostat is designed to turn your heating on and off to keep your home at the temperature you set it at. So in general, I'd stick with that."
He did acknowledge, however, that the state of a home did play a part as well, and that leaving heating on at a low level can reduce condensation in some, particularly older, homes.
Mr Lewis added that having condensation can mean that a fresh blast of heating might be less efficient, as the water build-up can conduct heat outside of the home - meaning that a low level heat is the better option.
"If your house is prone to condensation, you may want to think about [keeping the heating on]," he added.