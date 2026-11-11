Weather to hit freezing in the UK this week, which has seen some reach for the heating

Temperatures are set to drop below freezing this week in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By William Mata

Cold alerts have been issued in the UK, with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing for the first time this season.

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Turning your heating off for periods can save money. Picture: Kay Roxby/Alamy