Resorts in Portugal, Bulgaria and Spain offer the cheapest prices for UK families embarking on European foreign holidays, according to a new report.

Analysis of 22 popular destinations for Post Office Travel Money found Portugal’s Algarve has the lowest prices for goods commonly bought by tourists.

Sunny Beach on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast was in second place, followed by the Spanish island of Lanzarote in third.

The Family Holiday Costs Barometer is based on prices for items such as an evening meal, drinks, snacks and sun cream.

It does not take into account the cost of travel or accommodation.

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