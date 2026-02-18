The King holds a clackerboard during a visit to Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

The King received a colourful Bollywood welcome as he visited local community workers in London's East End.

Charles and Camilla got a first-hand look at a range of organisations providing support to the local and diverse community of Barking & Dagenham. They ended their 30-minute trip to the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub with a walkabout where a small group of protesters shouted "free free Palestine" from the waiting crowd. The protesters were drowned out by the noise of the cheering and flag waving members of the public as Charles and Camilla smiled and shook hands with supporters a short distance away.

Bollywood dancers greet Charles and Camilla at the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub. Picture: Getty