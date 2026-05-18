Chelsea interim head coach Calum McFarlane said the players will need to prove to incoming manager Xabi Alonso they can perform consistently as an underwhelming season comes to a close.

The 44-year-old was the favoured candidate throughout the process from among a number that were considered and it is hoped internally that his standing and reputation in the game will raise standards within the squad and put an end to a culture of excuses that has taken root.

Confirmation on Sunday of the former Real Madrid boss’ appointment on a four-year deal has brought reason for optimism the club have learned from past mistakes and may be about to emerge from a prolonged period of underachievement.

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The Blues lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup final, closing off their likeliest route into Europe next season.

They have not won in the Premier League since March 4 and have taken one point from their last seven games.

They face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and McFarlane believes the players must show their new manager, who could be in attendance, they are better than their miserable league form suggests.

“We’ve seen what they’re capable of and they need to do it on a more consistent basis,” he said. “With all the injuries in our squad, we went toe to toe with Man City. It was an even game, a 50-50 game.

“(Antoine) Semenyo decided it with a bit of quality, but that could have been a Chelsea player. It shows the level of this group.

“We haven’t done it on a consistent basis. But there’s been a lot of change. There’s been a lot that’s gone on at the club.

“It’s not my place to say what’s right or wrong, but that can affect momentum, can affect the group. When they’re at their best, they’re up there with anyone in Europe.”

The players’ attitude has been called into serious question this season, with certain of the squad appearing to down tools under former boss Liam Rosenior who, although liked, failed to command the respect of the dressing room.

Alonso has been chosen as a coach whose achievements can serve as an example. A two-time Champions League winner as a player with Liverpool and Real, he guided Bayer Leverkusen to an historic unbeaten title-winning season in the Bundesliga in 2023/24.

McFarlane believes Chelsea and their new boss are a good fit.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” he said. “It’s a massive club, we’ve got really exciting players, some of the best players in the world. They’ve shown at times the quality that we have. It’s a massive club and it will always attract top players and top managers.

“He sent me a text message yesterday, I’ll keep that private. Mainly around the final. We’ve had a brief conversation by text.

“Everyone at the club is excited. A great coach, had a really good career so far, won major trophies. A great playing career. He will have a lot of respect form everyone. It’s a really exciting appointment.”