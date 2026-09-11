An agreement for Todd Boehly and fellow co-owner Mark Walter to sell their stakes in Chelsea to majority owner Clearlake Capital is close, according to reports.

Walter, Boehly and Swiss investor Hansjorg Wyss all purchased a 12.8 per cent share alongside private equity company Clearlake, which owns 61.5 per cent of Chelsea but they are set to increase their overall stake once this sale is ratified.

A spokesperson for Walter confirmed in a statement to Bloomberg that the American billionaire businessman would be set to make a profit on the 12.8 per cent of the club he purchased alongside a consortium in 2022.

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A spokesperson for Walter told Bloomberg: “This potential transaction values Mark Walter’s stake in Chelsea Football Club at a premium to his initial investment and is another successful sports investment for him.

“After this exit, Mr. Walter intends to make future sports-related investments, where he and TWG Global have a strong track record.

“As a minority investor, Mr. Walter did not initiate the proposed transaction to sell his interest, which has been in the works for quite some time.”

News of Boehly and Walter being in talks to sell their stakes was first reported last month by Financial Times.

Chelsea have been contacted for comment.