Chelsea and the club’s players have decided to donate a portion of their Club World Cup bonus winnings to the family of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva following their tragic deaths.

All top-flight matches will hold a minutes’ silence across the weekend in memory of Liverpool forward and his brother.

Jota and his brother, who was also a footballer, were both travelling in a lime green Lamborghini on the A-52 near the town of Zamora when they were killed.

It comes after the brothers died in a car accident in Spain on July 3.

A portion of those winnings will be donated to the Jota and Silva family, the club has confirmed.

The player's received a bonus pot of £11.4m that will be shared among from them from the club’s £87m Club World Cup winnings.

The Premier League confirmed the news after talks with Liverpool about the best way to pay respects to the Portuguese national.

Liverpool boss Arnie Slot said last week he was incredibly proud of how his side had dealt with the tragedy.

He said: "This summer has been a difficult for everybody connected with the club. The passing of Diogo Jota had a big impact on all of us and is something that we are still coming to terms with.

"We cannot imagine the pain that Diogo's family, his wife, children and friends are going through, and the club will continue to give them all the support they can going forward.

"Diogo's passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community.

"I also want to mention the strength and the courage of my players here. They have found themselves in one of the toughest positions imaginable, but the way they have come together and the way they have conducted themselves, on and off the pitch, is a credit to them and to this football club.

"We really couldn't have asked more of the boys and I am extremely proud of them all.

"We will always carry Diogo with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go."

Liverpool have retired Jota’s number 20 shirt in tribute to the player.

Jota was part of Liverpool for five seasons, from his arrival in September 2020 until his passing.

He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances and won several major trophies, including the Premier League title, an FA Cup and two League Cups.