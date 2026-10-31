A third defeat in a row, which made it nine matches without a win in all competitions for the first time since 1988-89, brought the inevitable chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from home fans

Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Michael Carrick’s position as Manchester United head coach looks increasingly untenable after his side imploded in the second half to lose 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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A third defeat in a row, which made it nine matches without a win in all competitions for the first time since 1988-89, brought the inevitable chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from home fans, but what will hurt most for United’s beleaguered manager will be the way he was let down yet again by senior players. Lisandro Martinez, publicly outspoken earlier this month, was booked twice inside two minutes and a more needless red card it would be hard to imagine. The second yellow, for an arm raised to Wesley Fofana, also saw a penalty conceded from which Cole Palmer made it 2-0 to Chelsea, after Morgan Rogers had scored a brilliant solo goal to show up United’s awful finishing. Read more: Shabana Mahmood expected to water down immigration crackdown after Labour backlash Read more: Starmer breaks silence to warn change in Europe-US defence ties is ‘permanent, not Trump aberration’

Morgan Rogers of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United. Picture: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Getty

The irony for Carrick is that his team had dominated the first half. They were unlucky to see Matheus Cunha’s goal disallowed, the Brazilian half a yard offside, while Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes gave up excellent chances. Fernandes was back in the side and captain after being dropped for his outburst against Carrick following the defeat to Como on October 21. Even that seemed little more than a footnote in a chapter that surely now must be close to its end. Chelsea somehow survived the first half unscathed. Fernandes blew his chance at writing the headlines, skying high into the Matthew Harding Stand from Bryan Mbeumo’s pass on a quick United breakaway. Only excellent covering by Levi Colwill stopped Cunha going clean through, and Mbeumo was inches from connecting with Fernandes’ low cross for a certain goal as Chelsea’s defence tottered and swayed.

A shot from Manchester United's Cameroonian midfielder Bryan Mbeumo comes back off the crossbar after a save from Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders. Picture: GLYN KIRK/Getty

Mike Penders saved low to his left from Diallo, then awful defending from Fofana twice let the United forward clean through on goal. Penders saved the first, and a high, wayward finish came next as home supporters unleashed verbal frustrations on their central defender. United more than deserved to be ahead. They thought they were on the half-hour mark, Cunha putting the ball in the net from a corner only for VAR to determine he had been offside from Harry Maguire’s header. Chelsea were finally brought to life through a moment of individual brilliance. Rogers had the entire United defence in front of him when collecting the ball inside the centre circle but in a flash he had driven his way through the lot of them, Martinez’s futile grasps at the forward’s shirt insufficient to prevent him lifting a delightful finish past Senne Lammens.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United reacts after the Premier League 2026/27 match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty