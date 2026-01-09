Claire Walsh was employed by the club in 2007 before going on to commit the offence from 2019 to 2023

Claire Walsh, 39, worked as an assistant treasury manager at the Premier League football club but defrauded £208,521.65. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A former Chelsea FC worker who defrauded the club out of over £200,000 which she splurged on gifts, theatre trips and holidays has avoided jail.

Claire Walsh worked as an assistant treasury manager at the football club but abused her position to help herself to £208,521.65 between June 2019 and October 2023 which she spent on expensive treats. A court heard that if a Chelsea season ticket holder was unable to attend a home fixture at Stamford Bridge, they could make the tickets available on a club-run ticket exchange site for purchase by other supporters and club members. However, Walsh, whose role involved administering manual refunds, created "false refunds for tickets that had not been put onto the exchange site".

Former Chelsea FC treasury assistant Claire Walsh, 39, arrives at Isleworth Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The 39-year-old was eventually caught and an investigation established an "unusually high number of manual refunds on credit cards established to be in the name of and belonging to the defendant". Walsh pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for 18 months at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday. Prosecutor Alex Alawode said: "No tickets existed, she was simply creating a refund as if a ticket did exist on the sheet." Sentencing, her Honour Judge Fiona Barrie told Walsh: "This is plainly an abuse of trust. "You held a responsible and trusted position in the finance department and were trusted to handle large sums of money, and you used that position to defraud your employer." The judge said it was "significant" that the offending was "driven by a desire to help your family who were struggling."

Wilson had been employed as a assistant treasury manager at the London club. Picture: Getty

Wearing a black top and coat, Walsh cried as the suspended sentence was read out. Mr Alawode said Walsh told the club that "her mother was terminally ill and she had fallen into debt while trying to provide for her family" when confronted about the refunds. Walsh was told "she could face a club disciplinary process or immediately resign, and she decided to do the latter," the court heard. Joy Dykers, defending, said the defendant had told her "none" of the money was left and "it has all been spent".

