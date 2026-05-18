The RHS’s director general Clare Matterson said that with “so much uncertainty in the world, we’ve never needed the joy of gardening so much” as she promised a show that would inspire everyone to grow

Britain's King Charles attends the preview day at the RHS Chelsea Flower show, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Royals and celebrities are getting the first glimpse of this year’s Chelsea Flower Show on Monday with gardens celebrating British forests, wetlands, “edgelands”, communities – and gnomes.

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The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the charity behind the annual showpiece gardening event, has lifted its ban on gnomes at Chelsea for only the second year in the show’s history. Stars including actress Cate Blanchett and Queen guitarist Sir Brian May have decorated the quirky garden ornaments, which will be auctioned off to raise money for the RHS’s campaign for school gardening – a project to give schoolchildren access to gardening and the benefits it brings. There could even be a gnome or two in the RHS and King’s Foundation Curious Garden, a centrepiece at Chelsea that aims to encourage people to get curious about gardening and which has been designed with input from the King, Sir David Beckham and Alan Titchmarsh. The RHS’s director general Clare Matterson said that with “so much uncertainty in the world, we’ve never needed the joy of gardening so much” as she promised a show that would inspire everyone to grow. Read More: The Chelsea Flower Show reminds us that the outdoors belongs to everyone Read More: The art of dodging pickpockets: How to stay one step ahead of London’s invisible thieves at the Chelsea Flower Show and beyond

Norma The Gnome arrives at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, after the ban on gnomes was lifted this year. Picture: Alamy

The world-famous event has sold out before opening to the public for the first time since before Covid. Visitors to the show – and those tuning in on TV – will be able to see the Curious Garden, designed by Frances Tophill and championed by Charles, King’s Foundation ambassador Sir David and leading horticulturalist and TV gardener Titchmarsh – an RHS and King’s Foundation ambassador – who have all had input into the design. The display is free of man-made materials such as concrete, and has features including an oak building that represents a “museum of curiosities”, and seven raised beds in a nod to Sir David’s famous number 7 shirt in the Manchester United and England teams. The garden will also feature delphiniums, one of the King’s favourite flowers, and roses named after the three champions. Other gardens include Flourish in the City from law firm Addleshaw Goddard, which is inspired by London’s overlooked green spaces and hidden rivers, featuring water features, and walls made from oyster shells recycled from the capital’s restaurants.

Visitors look at roses at RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 23, 2025. Picture: Getty