Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez suffers fractured jaw after horror clash with Everton defender
The Argentinan international was carried off in a stretcher and transferred to hospital after the collision with Jarrad Branthwaite
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Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone “successful” surgery on a fractured jaw following a clash of heads during his side’s 2-0 win over Everton.
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The Argentina international collided with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as the pair challenged for a cross on Saturday.
After more than eight minutes of treatment on the pitch at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Martinez was carried off on a stretcher before being transferred to an ambulance.
The goalkeeper later shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for all the messages, the operation went well.”
He added: “We’ll be back in a few weeks.”
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Speaking after the match, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso confirmed Martinez had been taken to hospital for “precautionary tests”.
"It was concussion but more than that I saw only one clip. Hopefully it won't be too bad but we need to wait."
Chelsea later confirmed the surgery in a statement, saying: “Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone successful surgery on a fractured jaw.
“Everyone at Chelsea wishes Emi a speedy recovery and will support him throughout.”
Martinez had earlier helped Chelsea secure a victory that ended their nine-month wait for a Premier League clean sheet.
His replacement, 21-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, made his Premier League debut and helped Chelsea secure their first top-flight clean sheet in 23 matches.