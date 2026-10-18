Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone “successful” surgery on a fractured jaw following a clash of heads during his side’s 2-0 win over Everton.

The Argentina international collided with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as the pair challenged for a cross on Saturday.

After more than eight minutes of treatment on the pitch at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Martinez was carried off on a stretcher before being transferred to an ambulance.

The goalkeeper later shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for all the messages, the operation went well.”

He added: “We’ll be back in a few weeks.”

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