Chelsea have set a deadline of 5pm on Friday for clubs to bid for Enzo Fernandez after which no offers will be considered.

The midfielder told the club at the end of May that he wished to leave with Chelsea placing a £120million price tag on him, however there have been no concrete bids in the more than two months since.

Real Madrid, with whom Fernandez was linked last season, distanced themselves publicly in July, since when Manchester City have emerged as a possible destination – though it is thought their valuation falls someway short of Chelsea’s.

City are managed by former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who Fernandez had a strong relationship with during their 18 months together in west London.

It is understood there is frustration internally at Stamford Bridge with the way the story has played out in the media, with one source calling the matter a “circus,” and there is determination that it not be allowed to become a distraction to Xabi Alonso and his squad as the Premier League season approaches.

It is felt there has been ample opportunity for clubs to make their interest known since Fernandez and Chelsea first made their positions clear on May 27. Should no team make a formal bid acceptable to the club by Friday’s deadline, the Blues will consider the matter closed.

The relationship between the club and Fernandez – who joined from Benfica for a then-British record £107m in 2023 and is contracted until 2031 – has become fraught during the last several months.

He was suspended internally for two matches in April after telling a podcast that he would like to move to Madrid, while he also told Argentinian media in the aftermath of March’s Champions League exit to Paris Saint Germain that he was unsure he would remain in west London beyond the summer.