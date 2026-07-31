Chelsea welcomed the decision and said they will support the 25-year-old’s “reintegration into the squad” while “helping him resume his career”

The Ukrainian was suspended for four years after failing a drug test. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk can return to playing immediately after the Football Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency “resolved his appeal” against a ban for failing a doping test.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ukrainian was suspended for four years after failing a drug test which revealed the presence of a low concentration of meldonium, a prohibited substance, in 2024. Mudryk filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport while changes to WADA procedures in the interim mean that had his failed test produced the same result now, charges would not have been brought. The FA said: “Changes have been made… which, while not retroactive, mean that if Mr Mudryk’s sample was collected today, the concentration of meldonium in the sample would not have been reported and no anti-doping rule violations would have resulted. “Further to that development and to other circumstances of the case, the FA and Mr Mudryk have now – with the agreement of WADA – resolved the appeal proceedings. Read more: England legend’s son forced to give up 1966 World Cup medal over £200,000 inheritance tax bill Read more: Fifa boss Gianni Infantino 'the wrong man to lead the organisation,' says Andy Burnham amid World Cup sell-off plans

“As a part of the agreement, Mr Mudryk accepted that he had committed the ADRVs charged and acceded to a period of ineligibility equal to the time served at the date of the agreement. “Mr Mudryk is no longer ineligible and may return to competition with immediate effect.” Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £62million in 2023 and had made 73 appearances, scoring nine goals, before his ban. Chelsea welcomed the decision and said they will support the 25-year-old’s “reintegration into the squad” while “helping him resume his career”. A club statement read: “Chelsea FC acknowledges today’s announcement by the Football Association confirming the resolution of the anti-doping proceedings involving Mykhailo Mudryk. “From the outset, this has been an extremely difficult period for Misha, both professionally and personally, and we are pleased that the matter has now reached a conclusion which allows him to return to football with immediate effect. “We have always supported Misha throughout this process while fully respecting the integrity of the anti-doping system and the legal process.

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £62million in 2023 and had made 73 appearances, scoring nine goals, before his ban. Picture: Alamy