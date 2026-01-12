New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior says he will make late fitness calls for captain Reece James and talisman Cole Palmer ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final against league leaders Arsenal.

The crucial players were missing form Rosenior's first game as Blues boss when his side ran out 5-1 winners against Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

He later confirmed that their absences were precautionary, as was that of defender Malo Gusto.

All three players will be assessed ahead of the first-leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

