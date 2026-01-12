Chelsea to leave Reece James and Cole Palmer fitness decisions to last minute before Arsenal cup clash
New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior says he will make late fitness calls for captain Reece James and talisman Cole Palmer ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final against league leaders Arsenal.
The crucial players were missing form Rosenior's first game as Blues boss when his side ran out 5-1 winners against Charlton Athletic at The Valley.
He later confirmed that their absences were precautionary, as was that of defender Malo Gusto.
All three players will be assessed ahead of the first-leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
"We've had no injury problems coming out from Charlton, which is a really, really good thing," said Rosenior.
"I'll make a decision on Cole, Reece and Malo tomorrow. I'm giving them some extra time. I've got time to make a decision. I haven't made a decision on the team. We'll make that decision tomorrow or on the morning of Wednesday.
"They're being managed and it was a good time for them to rest in an FA Cup game.
"I believe in this group. There's no reason to take risks on players' health, if you believe you can win the game and they can come through and get extra training sessions and extra bits of work, and that's the way it's worked out so far."