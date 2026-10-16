Chelsea captain Reece James set to be out for three months with knee injury picked up in training
The 26-year-old underwent surgery earlier this week, the club confirmed in a statement
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England and Chelsea star Reece James is set to be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
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The Blues captain picked up the knock in training before his side's 5-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.
Further tests revealed the 26-year-old would need surgery to resolve the issue, which the club described as being a success.
It is expected he will not be rushed back and will be absent for around three months.
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In a statement released on Friday, the club said: "Captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery.
"The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training.
"Those assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action.
"Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase.
"Everyone at Chelsea wishes Reece a speedy recovery and will support him on his road to return."
It comes after James was also forced to withdraw from England duty earlier this month following a hamstring issue.
He also missed 31 games for club and country during the 2023/24 season after undergoing surgery.
Chelsea have endured a mixed start to the season so far and travel to Everton this weekend for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.