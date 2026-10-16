England and Chelsea star Reece James is set to be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The Blues captain picked up the knock in training before his side's 5-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

Further tests revealed the 26-year-old would need surgery to resolve the issue, which the club described as being a success.

It is expected he will not be rushed back and will be absent for around three months.

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