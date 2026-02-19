Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Chelsea
A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offence the next day
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in London's Chelsea district, the Metropolitan Police said.
Listen to this article
Officers were called to an address in Lucan Place, between the areas of Sloane Square and South Kensington in the south-west of the capital, at 12.23pm on February 12 following concerns for a woman inside.
Police and the ambulance service found 57-year-old Julia Taylor, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.
A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offence the next day.
Read More: £10,000 reward for suspect wanted in connection with murder of man who staggered into pub with stab wounds
Read More: Speedboat killer who went on the run to remain behind bars for foreseeable future after bid for freedom rejected
Both men have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detective Inspector Emma Sharp said: "We continue to work at pace to build a picture around Julia's death, while supporting her family.
"Our inquiries have led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of murder who have since been released on bail, as we continue our investigation.
"I encourage anyone who may have any information which could support the investigation to contact us."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 3226 of February 12, or to anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.