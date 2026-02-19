Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in London's Chelsea district, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to an address in Lucan Place, between the areas of Sloane Square and South Kensington in the south-west of the capital, at 12.23pm on February 12 following concerns for a woman inside.

Police and the ambulance service found 57-year-old Julia Taylor, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offence the next day.

