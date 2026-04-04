After back to back Premier League defeats and a Champions League humbling by Paris St Germain, this was further humiliation avoided for the Blues.

Chelsea celebrate the seventh goal, a penalty scored by Alejandro Garnacho (C), in their matchup against Port Vale in the 5th round of the FA Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Chelsea ended another difficult week in their turbulent season on a high by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals with a 7-0 win over Port Vale that eased the pressure on Liam Rosenior.

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The head coach sent out a near full-strength XI against the League One strugglers with the notable exception of Enzo Fernandez, suspended internally over his flirtations with Real Madrid but present at Stamford Bridge to see his team book their place at Wembley. After back to back Premier League defeats and a Champions League humbling by Paris St Germain, this was further humiliation avoided and with room to spare. Jorrel Hato and Joao Pedro scored in the first half while Cole Palmer forced an own goal from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel to make it three by the break. Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos and Estevao added three more in the second half before Alejandro Garnacho converted a stoppage-time penalty, ensuring a path to silverware remained open amidst all the lingering doubts about the club’s present direction. Read more: Arsenal crash out of FA Cup with loss to Championship side Southampton Read more: Cambridge men make it four in a row as Oxford end Boat Race losing run in women’s event

Port Vale manager Jon Brady applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup, quarter-final match at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Alamy

Marc Cucurella, who like Fernandez had irked his manager by publicly challenging the Blues’ transfer policy, was left on the bench. Rosenior said before kick-off he would not sanction the defender for airing his discontent in the media and, unlike Fernandez, he will likely return when Manchester City visit west London in a week. That could yet prove a warm-up for a cup semi-final meeting later in April. For Jon Brady’s Valiants though, all that remains in a bitter-sweet season is for near-certain relegation to League Two to be rubber-stamped.

Enzo Fernandez (C) and Marc Cucurella (C) remained on the bench behind Leroy Rosenior (Chelsea manager) after irking his manager by publicly challenging the Blues’ transfer policy. Picture: Alamy

Chelsea got their nerve-settling goal after 64 seconds. Goalkeeper Joe Gauci had two failed goes at clearing a corner, punching only as far as Hato who whacked it on the volley through a crowd and in. Vale’s cup dream then looked as good as over midway through the first half. Pedro Neto battled with Liam Gordon for possession on the right of the penalty area and emerged victorious. The winger sent over a cross that was controlled beautifully six yards out by Pedro, who swivelled on the spot to make space from Kyle John before finding the corner. The tie was finished before half-time.

Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea under pressure from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Ethon Archer of Port Vale. Picture: Alamy