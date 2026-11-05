'We're so sorry England': Australia's cheap but 'overstimulating' Chemist Warehouse arrives in London
Loved and loathed pharmacy brand comes to London to potentially rival Boots and Superdrug
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"Australia's cheapest" pharmacy Chemist Warehouse has arrived with love, and an apology, from Down Under, with its first UK shop opening this week in Harrow.
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The brand is famous in Australia for its ceiling-high shelves of health products and an in-house pharmacy, as well as prices which it claims are the best in the country.
But Chemist Warehouse is equally renowned for an "overstimulating" shopping experience, which has led to a polarised reaction to its opening in the UK.
After an announcement on Instagram, one Australian wrote: "So sorry for you guys in the UK, it's ok we'll take Poundland as retribution."
Another added: "So happy the British can experience claustrophobic backroom vibes."
"Oh great, now I can be hot and overstimulated in the UK too," a third said.
And the thoughts of many were summed up with a comment that read: "We’re so sorry, England - be prepared for an overstimulating, anxiety-inducing shopping experience right when you’re at your weakest."
However, equally as many were welcoming of the shop in St Anne's Road, Harrow, with calls for further branches in the north of the country.
Other Australians have wished the venture the best of luck and said they hoped this was a sign that Boots might, in turn, open Down Under.
Sigma Healthcare announced in May that it had struck a deal to bring Chemist Warehouse to 22 locations in the UK, and that it would buy into Greenlight Healthcare sites, according to Financial Review.
This followed a merger between Sigma and Chemist Warehouse last year, which has created a 1,000-shop supergroup in Australia
The brand, which also trades in Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates, has not yet listed where it could open next in the UK but has said on its website that it is hiring.
"As we establish Chemist Warehouse in the UK, we aim to bring our distinctive retail approach, international experience and commitment to value and customer choice to the British high street," a statement read.
"Our new locations will bring together the Chemist Warehouse brand, a broad health-and-beauty retail offering and, where authorised and available, locally delivered pharmacy services."