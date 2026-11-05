Loved and loathed pharmacy brand comes to London to potentially rival Boots and Superdrug

From a land Down Under: A Chemist Warehouse in Tamworth, Australia. Picture: chris24/Alamy

By William Mata

"Australia's cheapest" pharmacy Chemist Warehouse has arrived with love, and an apology, from Down Under, with its first UK shop opening this week in Harrow.

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The brand is famous in Australia for its ceiling-high shelves of health products and an in-house pharmacy, as well as prices which it claims are the best in the country. But Chemist Warehouse is equally renowned for an "overstimulating" shopping experience, which has led to a polarised reaction to its opening in the UK.

After an announcement on Instagram, one Australian wrote: "So sorry for you guys in the UK, it's ok we'll take Poundland as retribution." Another added: "So happy the British can experience claustrophobic backroom vibes." "Oh great, now I can be hot and overstimulated in the UK too," a third said. And the thoughts of many were summed up with a comment that read: "We’re so sorry, England - be prepared for an overstimulating, anxiety-inducing shopping experience right when you’re at your weakest." However, equally as many were welcoming of the shop in St Anne's Road, Harrow, with calls for further branches in the north of the country. Other Australians have wished the venture the best of luck and said they hoped this was a sign that Boots might, in turn, open Down Under.

Chemist Warehouse is known for its massive shops in Australia. Picture: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy