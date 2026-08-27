Sally-Anne Bowen, 65, was described as dressing in a way that was “sexually provocative” at school

The Chemistry teacher has been found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault against two teenage pupils in the late 1980s. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A chemistry teacher has been convicted of having sexual relationships with two pupils at an all-boys school in the late 1980s.

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Sally-Anne Bowen, who taught at Christ’s College in Finchley, north London, indecently assaulted the teenage boys when they were aged around 14 to 15 and she was in her mid-20s. On Thursday, a jury at Harrow Crown Court returned 10-2 majority verdicts finding the 65-year-old guilty of seven counts of indecent assault after six hours and 29 minutes of deliberations. Bowen, who stood in the dock dressed in a black skirt, purple shirt, and black blazer jacket, did not appear to show emotion as verdicts were read out. She was previously described by complainants and a former pupil as dressing in a way that was “sexually provocative” at school and behaving like she was “in a Sabrina Carpenter video”. Read more: Man, 54, charged with murder after woman 'dies after fall from flat window' Read more: Ratko Mladić dubbed the 'Butcher of Bosnia' dies at 84

Chemistry teacher Sally-Anne Bowen arrives at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

One complainant alleged he had sex with the teacher “about 20 or 30 times” over several months, that he would visit her at her home, considered her to be his girlfriend and had fallen in love with her. In his evidence, the man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – said he kept their relationship secret because he felt compelled to “protect” the teacher, who had “drummed it” into him that he was not allowed to tell anyone. “I never, ever spoke to anyone about it,” he said. “I was always really aware, she drummed it into me.” He added: “Years she got to teach because I remained silent.”

Bowen denies the charges. Picture: Alamy

The second complainant alleged he and Bowen kissed once in a cafe when he was “goaded” into it by other boys, and remembers touching her breasts – but Bowen said she does not remember this boy and does not know who he is. Bowen, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, described the allegations as “total fabrication” and “the workings of a fantasy”, adding she had a medical condition which made sexual intercourse difficult and painful for her. The 65-year-old was granted bail until her sentence hearing on November 20. Jurors were also told Bowen would dress at school in a way that was “sexually provocative”, with a former pupil telling the trial she acted like she was in “a Sabrina Carpenter video” while in the classroom.

Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Alamy