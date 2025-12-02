The human rights lawyer and wife of former PM Sir Tony Blair also said the corruption conviction of Labour MP Tulip Siddiq in Bangladesh was 'politically-motivated'

By Chay Quinn

Lady Cherie Blair, wife of former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, has called on Labour to stop "fighting among ourselves" and get behind Sir Keir Starmer's government.

Human rights lawyer Lady Cherie told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that "being Prime Minister is a hugely difficult job" when asked about Sir Keir Starmer's time in Downing Street so far. She called on Labour Party members to "get behind our Government and make sure that we do the best job for the British people". Lady Cherie added: "Let's get on with that rather than fighting amongst ourselves."

Labour MP and former frontbencher Tulip Siddiq was convicted of corruption in a Bangladeshi court and sentenced to two years in prison in absentia. Picture: Alamy

Lady Cherie was among several high-profile figures who declared that Ms Siddiq had not had a fair trial and that the prosecution was politically motivated. Picture: Alamy

The senior barrister was speaking to Andrew after Labour MP and former frontbencher Tulip Siddiq was convicted of corruption in a Bangladeshi court and sentenced to two years in prison in absentia. She was among several high-profile figures who declared that Ms Siddiq had not had a fair trial and that the prosecution was politically motivated. It is understood that senior legal professionals advising on the case, including Robert Buckland KC and former Attorney General, Dominic Grieve, have said that this “trial” has been unfair. Ms Siddiq is the niece of exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power last year following an uprising.