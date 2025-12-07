Chernobyl protective shield 'no longer confines radiation' after drone strike
A UN nuclear watchdog warned that radiation is now leaking out of the hazardous site
Chernobyl's protective shield is 'no longer confining radiation' to the site following a drone strike on the former nuclear site.
According to a UN nuclear watchdog, radiation is now leaking from the site following the strike earlier this year which "severely damaged" the structure.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors found that the structure, built over the remains of the disaster zone, had lost its "primary safety functions including the confinement capability".
In February, Ukraine accused Russia of targeting the power plant - a claim the Kremlin denied - a strike that created a large hole in the roof of the structure.
The 1986 explosion at Chernobyl projected radioactive material across the region, resulting in a a public health emergency.
In response, the former Soviet Union constructed the sarcophagus over the nuclear reactor - but the shield only had a lifespan of 30 years, with a stronger shield later built over the site.
The IAEA has now said it is "essential" repairs are made immediately in order to "prevent further degradation" of the nuclear shelter.
However environmental expert Jim Smith added: "It is not something to panic about."
It comes Russia launched airstrikes on the city of Kremenchuk overnight - the location of a major industrial hub in central Ukraine.
As well as assessing Chernobyl, the IAEA has been inspecting electrical substations linked to nuclear safety and security.