Chernobyl's protective shield is 'no longer confining radiation' to the site following a drone strike on the former nuclear site.

According to a UN nuclear watchdog, radiation is now leaking from the site following the strike earlier this year which "severely damaged" the structure.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors found that the structure, built over the remains of the disaster zone, had lost its "primary safety functions including the confinement capability".

In February, Ukraine accused Russia of targeting the power plant - a claim the Kremlin denied - a strike that created a large hole in the roof of the structure.

The 1986 explosion at Chernobyl projected radioactive material across the region, resulting in a a public health emergency.

