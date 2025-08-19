Cheryl has returned to the spotlight for the first time since the passing of her former boyfriend Liam Payne, who fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 42-year-old has featured in a new campaign for skincare and body care brand Nivea, with the collaboration announced on Instagram on Monday.

Cheryl, who shares son Bear, eight, with the late singer, can be seen strutting into a photoshoot while wearing a Black ensemble before picking up a newspaper with the words "let's just go back to the start," on the front - which references her song 'Fight For This Love'.

She then sits down to read the paper, with her eyes peeping over the top, and says the words: "I'm ready."

Many in the comments section shared their delight at seeing the Geordie star in the advert.

