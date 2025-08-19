Cheryl returns to spotlight for first time since death of former boyfriend Liam Payne
Cheryl has returned to the spotlight for the first time since the passing of her former boyfriend Liam Payne, who fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The 42-year-old has featured in a new campaign for skincare and body care brand Nivea, with the collaboration announced on Instagram on Monday.
Cheryl, who shares son Bear, eight, with the late singer, can be seen strutting into a photoshoot while wearing a Black ensemble before picking up a newspaper with the words "let's just go back to the start," on the front - which references her song 'Fight For This Love'.
She then sits down to read the paper, with her eyes peeping over the top, and says the words: "I'm ready."
Many in the comments section shared their delight at seeing the Geordie star in the advert.
One wrote: "The Queen has returned," while another posted: "I missed Cheryl so much."
Cheryl has been busy looking after her and Payne's son following the death of the former One Direction singer on October 16, 2024.
She and Payne welcomed Bear together in 2017 during their two-year relationship and co-parented after their split.
In a heartfelt Instagram post near the time of Payne's death, she said: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."