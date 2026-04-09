Chess world number one Magnus Carlsen agreed to pose for a selfie with his teenage opponent - but got up moments later to report her to a judge for using her phone.

Alua Nurman, an 18-year-old chess champion from Kazakhstan, asked the world No1 for a photo as they sat down to play at the Grenke Chess Festival in Germany.

Carlsen agreed, leaning across the board for the picture.

But the Norwegian grandmaster then got up, found a judge and reported her for having a mobile phone at the table, where electronic devices were banned.

The rules at the event prohibit phones and other devices as part of anti-cheating measures.

Nurman later appeared to laugh off the moment. Posting the selfie on Instagram, she wrote: “Magnus stays Magnus”.

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