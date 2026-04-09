Chess grandmaster poses for selfie with teenage rival - then reports her for using phone
Chess world number one Magnus Carlsen agreed to pose for a selfie with his teenage opponent - but got up moments later to report her to a judge for using her phone.
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Alua Nurman, an 18-year-old chess champion from Kazakhstan, asked the world No1 for a photo as they sat down to play at the Grenke Chess Festival in Germany.
Carlsen agreed, leaning across the board for the picture.
But the Norwegian grandmaster then got up, found a judge and reported her for having a mobile phone at the table, where electronic devices were banned.
The rules at the event prohibit phones and other devices as part of anti-cheating measures.
Nurman later appeared to laugh off the moment. Posting the selfie on Instagram, she wrote: “Magnus stays Magnus”.
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The selfie with Magnus Carlsen was posted by Alua Nurman on Instagram! https://t.co/oXecvwKyGu pic.twitter.com/20SQBDVsja— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) April 3, 2026
She later told ChessBase India: “Last year, Etienne Bacrot also took a selfie. I thought like, why not? I’m very grateful that Magnus agreed to this.”
The incident has sparked debate among chess fans online, with some accusing Carlsen of being overly strict and others pointing out that the ban on phones applied to everyone.
There is no suggestion Nurman was attempting to cheat.
But strict device rules are common in elite chess because phones can be used to access engines or communicate with accomplices during games.
With prize money of up to £58,000 on offer at the Grenke festival, organisers enforce the rules tightly.
Carlsen went on to win the match.