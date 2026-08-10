The water leak comes as drought-hit Britain swelters through it's record fifth heatwave of the year

Families frustration after the theme park was forced to close. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Chessington World of Adventures has been forced to close its doors for the day due to a water outage in the area.

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The theme park in south west London has had to shut in the middle of the school holidays after a nearby water main burst, as temperatures climbed to 30C. Customers have been informed that their tickets will be revalidated rather than refunded, meaning they will be able to return for free on any date during the next nine months. Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to customers in the Chessington area who are currently without water, and to anyone whose plans to visit Chessington World of Adventures Resort who have been affected following today’s outage. “Our specialist team is on site and have located a burst water main on Leatherhead Road. Read more: Thames Water hands £1 million payout to finance boss despite stricken finances Read more: Hosepipe ban? Anger of residents as water shoots from burst pipe in South London 'for almost two days'

Damage to Leatherhead Road, in, Chessington, Surrey, following a burst water main, which has forced Chessington World of Adventures Resort to close for the day. Picture: Alamy

“Repairs are under way and we are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore supplies. Once the repair is complete, water should begin returning to taps.” The theme park, located in Kingston, south west London, includes a zoo which is home to 1,000 animals, a SeaLife aquarium, three hotels and more than 40 rides spread across 128 acres of land. Individual tickets can range from £34.13 if pre-booked, to £66 when purchased at the gate. A hosepipe ban has been in place for Thames Water customers since July 23. Chessington World of Adventures have enacted their “return promise”, which allows customers who have pre-booked tickets to return for free within nine months of their visit on selected dates. A spokesperson for Chessington World of Adventures said “We are currently experiencing operational disruption due to a burst water main that is affecting the local area.

Visitors reported arriving at the park without receiving any indication it had closed for the day. One visitor to the park wrote on X: Anyone know what is happening at CWOA ?? Been wiring since 9:25. Opened at 10 but not allowed in yet??"

Anyone know what is happening at @CWOA?? Been wiring since 9:25. Opened at 10 but not allowed in yet?? #Chessington — Matt Wright (@mattwright87) August 10, 2026

A spokesperson for Chessington World of Adventures said “We are currently experiencing operational disruption due to a burst water main that is affecting the local area. “As a result, the attraction is closed today while our teams work closely with Thames Water and local partners to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests and can confirm that anyone impacted will be automatically revalidated under our return promise. “The safety of our guests and employees remains our highest priority.” Thames Water has switched off the burst main on Leatherhead Road directly outside Chessington World of Adventures, and repairs have begun.

Workman on Leatherhead Road, in, Chessington, Surrey, following a burst water main, which has forced Chessington World of Adventures Resort to close for the day. Picture: Alamy

Visitors are being turned away at the front gate and are being invited to visit other Merlin Entertainment attractions like Thorpe Park and Legoland instead, with an offer to return to Chessington for free another day. They are not, however, being offered transport and visitors are being told Legoland is very busy. One Facebook user named Momo Lin posted that “all children are disappointed”. Another, Sammy Louise, posted on Facebook: “We’ve re-routed to Thorpe Park, absolutely dreading the queues as Thorpe Park and Legoland are going to be hit with Chessington guests.”

The theme park, located in Kingston, south west London, includes a zoo which is home to 1,000 animals, a SeaLife aquarium, three hotels and more than 40 rides spread across 128 acres of land. . Picture: Alamy