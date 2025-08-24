The Pentagon has its sights set on Chicago as the next target of plans to crackdown on crime, homelessness, and undocumented immigration.

The Pentagon is reportedly working on plans from the White House to deploy US military to the Windy City as soon as September.

The Defence Department are considering several options, including plans to mobilise thousands of National Guard members in the city.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, August 22, President Trump called Chicago “a mess” and criticised the city’s leader, Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“We’ll straighten that one out probably next,” said the President.

He went on to name New York as a potential future recipient of his “help”.

The news follows similar crackdowns in other Democratic leaning cities - including national capital, Washington DC.

The Democratic governor of Illinois said the President is “abusing power” and “trying to manufacture a crisis” in the wake of the news.

In a statement, he said the state had received no outreach from the federal government on the situation, and there was no emergency requiring this intervention from the government.

