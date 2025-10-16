Anger has grown at the methods US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have deployed on the streets of Chicago as part of the US President’s clampdown.

Accusing ICE officers of using "extreme brutality” on demonstrators, locals say smoke grenades, tear gas and pepper balls have all been used as chaos deepens in one of the US’ most dangerous cities.

In one clip shared online, a masked ICE officer is seen slamming a black teenager to the floor as he ran, even though someone by him insisted he was an American citizen.

Another shows an immigration officer hurling a young man to the ground as a woman claiming to be his sister-in-law shouted, “he's a citizen”.

The man was later identified as 19-year-old Warren King. Mr King, who had just graduated high school, said in an interview that he was held in an ICE van for several hours despite being born in the US.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has blasted ICE for “causing this mayhem”, saying the agency is “an out-of-control danger to our peaceful communities.”

Read more: Donald Trump's aggressive immigration raids backed by US Supreme Court in decision branded 'abhorrent'

Read more: US Secretary of War replaces 'overweight' National Guards deployed to Chicago after online ridicule