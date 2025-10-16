Fears Chicago is descending into 'war zone' as Trump’s ICE agents accused of 'extremely brutal' crackdown
Protesters say ICE agents have unleashed "extreme brutality" on civilians and demonstrators
Chicago residents have warned their city is descending into a “warzone” amid Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
Anger has grown at the methods US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have deployed on the streets of Chicago as part of the US President’s clampdown.
Accusing ICE officers of using "extreme brutality” on demonstrators, locals say smoke grenades, tear gas and pepper balls have all been used as chaos deepens in one of the US’ most dangerous cities.
In one clip shared online, a masked ICE officer is seen slamming a black teenager to the floor as he ran, even though someone by him insisted he was an American citizen.
Another shows an immigration officer hurling a young man to the ground as a woman claiming to be his sister-in-law shouted, “he's a citizen”.
The man was later identified as 19-year-old Warren King. Mr King, who had just graduated high school, said in an interview that he was held in an ICE van for several hours despite being born in the US.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has blasted ICE for “causing this mayhem”, saying the agency is “an out-of-control danger to our peaceful communities.”
“They’re the ones throwing tear gas when people are peacefully protesting,” he said.
In a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said that his city is descending into a “warzone”.
Much of the chaos has erupted outside ICE detention centres where protesters have gathered.
One shocking video shows Pastor David Black being attacked by ICE agents during one of these demonstrations.
In the clip, he is seen with his arms outstretched and looking up at a group of masked ICE agents up on the roof of the building.
One of the agents starts firing pepper balls down at the crowd of protestors, striking the pastor on his head as he falls to the floor.
The Chicago pastor is understood to be suing the Trump administration over the incident.
The city is just one Democratic stronghold where Mr Trump has doubled down on his ICE crackdown efforts.
Branding Chicago "the most dangerous city in the world", the US President said he has “an obligation” to go tough on law and disorder.
“I have an obligation when 20 people are killed over the last two and a half weeks and 75 are shot with bullets,” he said.
Around 150,000 people in Chicago are thought to be undocumented, including about 8 per cent of the city’s households, research by the University of Illinois Chicago has shown.