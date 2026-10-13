Michel Barnier said the bloc remains open to closer defence and foreign policy co-operation with Britain

His intervention comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham seeks closer ties with European allies. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has told LBC that freedom of movement would be a “key condition” for Britain to return to the EU single market, warning there can be “no cherrypicking”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to Andrew Marr ahead of next month’s EU-UK summit in Brussels, Michel Barnier said the bloc remains open to closer defence and foreign policy co-operation with Britain. He praised the UK’s support for Ukraine and said Europe was ready to revisit areas of partnership that were left unresolved during Brexit negotiations. Asked whether a stronger EU-UK defence pact was needed, the former chief Brexit negotiator said: “I think so.” Mr Barnier said the EU had sought to build a broader partnership with Britain as Brexit talks drew to a close in 2019 and 2020. Read more: A corrupt detective, 15 men framed for crimes they didn’t commit and an LBC call that helped clear their names, as police uncover more potential victims Read more: 'Scandal in plain sight': Prisoner transport delays worsening ‘massive’ courts backlog - despite firms being handed £1.5bn contracts

“At the very end of the negotiations for Brexit, I personally proposed to open a new chapter in the negotiation […] about defence, about external policy, about cooperation, about services,” he told Marr. He said Boris Johnson had initially agreed to discuss the areas, but later declined to pursue them. “We are still ready to open chapters,” Mr Barnier added. But he made clear that any deeper economic relationship would come with strict conditions.

Michel Barnier (R) pictured with Boris Johnson during Brexit negotiations. Picture: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty

Asked whether the EU’s four freedoms - including free movement of people - would be required for a full return, Mr Barnier said: “Yes. The four freedoms are indivisible, and they are the key condition to be part of the single market.” He added that adopting the euro need not necessarily be a condition of renewed membership, saying his personal answer on the single currency was “no”. Mr Barnier said Britain could pursue options including single-market or customs-union participation, pointing to Norway’s involvement in the single market while remaining outside the EU.

Michel Barnier during a talk on the challenges framing efforts to reset cooperation between London and Brussels, 10-years on since the Brexit referendum, at Chatham House in London earlier this year. Picture: PA Images/Alamy