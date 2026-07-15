Steve Rotheram praised the outgoing Prime Minister's legacy but added it would be "tinged with regret"

Rotheram said that he hoped to see Burnham prioritise devolution. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Starmer "should be proud" of his legacy as he steps back as Prime Minister, one of Andy Burnham's chief allies has told LBC, but claimed that he should have been "bolder".

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The former Manchester Mayor has faced questions over his political beliefs, with critics accusing him of "flip-flopping" in his allegiances. "I think this dichotomy between is he left, is he right, is he this, is that— he's just him," he told Marr. "He's got very solid values and principles, that will be the driving force..he will be able to do something, I think, for everyone." Rotheram added that he wanted to see Burnham - who has pledged to open a No10 North as part of sweeping plans to shift power away from Whitehall- prioritise devolution. "You can't have a monolith like a national government expected to deliver quickly for all parts of the UK. It simply can't happen. It hasn't happened. "There's evidence there to suggest that that's one of the inhibitors to economic growth. So why have we had this lengthy period where areas feel they've been left behind? "It's because Westminster's too far away, and decisions taken more locally by people who understand their areas are far better."

Rotheram continued that Burnham had the skills to "draw this very, very divided country that we currently all inhabit much closer together.". Picture: Alamy

Rotheram continued that Burnham had the skills to "draw this very, very divided country that we currently all inhabit much closer together." "He can communicate with anybody at their level," he explained. "And that's not just at a senior political level. "He'll be talking to apprentices and young kids as well as, you know, politicians and everybody else, because the country needs to come together." The Liverpool Mayor also spoke about his feelings days after the Hillsborough Law - named after the 1989 disaster that claimed 97 lives - cleared Parliament.

Rotheram said he felt "relief tinged with a bit of hope" that the legislation could prevent similar mistakes from being made in the future and expressed his "absolute admiration" for families and campaigners. . Picture: Alamy

The law, which campaigners and families have spent decades campaigning for, imposes a duty on public authorities to tell the truth and co-operate with official inquiries and investigations. Rotheram said he felt "relief tinged with a bit of hope" that the legislation could prevent similar mistakes from being made in the future and expressed his "absolute admiration" for families and campaigners. He also revealed that he and Andy Burnham met with the intelligence services while working to get the bill into law. "I saw Andy Burnham very clearly being able to put a case forward at a very, very senior level, a very technical case, and come out the winner," he told Marr.

It comes after the Attorney General, Lord Richard Hermer, praised Starmer's "enormous dignity and grace" after the premier's final PMQs as he prepares to step aside for Burnham. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Attorney General, Lord Richard Hermer, praised Starmer's "enormous dignity and grace" after the premier's final PMQs as he prepares to step aside for Burnham. Speaking after an "emotional" Commons session, which saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves burst into tears while Labour MPs gave Sir Keir a standing ovation, Lord Hermer told LBC he had "never had a moment like that". "To see the Prime Minister, to see my friend Keir do his last PMQs, to conduct himself in the way that I think people in this country know him to be, which is a man of enormous dignity." He added that Sir Keir had "ended his time in politics true to himself, true to his values, and with the kind of decency and dignity that I've always known since I first met Keir back 30 years ago".

Lord Richard Hermer. Picture: Alamy