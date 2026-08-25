Mr Burnham, who attended Ukrainian Independence Day events was 'really moved' by the 'spirit of the Ukrainian people' and their 'determination and courageous spirit'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Andy Burnham on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell and Natasha Clark

The Chief of Defence Staff has called Andy Burnham’s first foreign trip to Ukraine was a “successful visit” and a “really special” show of Britain’s steadfast support for Ukraine.

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Mr Burnham wanted to demonstrate that despite a change in leadership, the UK remains 'steadfast' in its support for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

He warned of the incoming threat of winter, which he expects to be a “really difficult time” for Zelenskyy’s troops, as demand for electricity and heating rises. “It’s the threat from ballistic missiles and drones that really worries Ukraine,” Sir Richard said. Part of Burnham’s visit has been an attempt to fortify Ukraine with tactics that might force Putin’s hand. He emphasised that the international community would continue providing missile interceptors and support Ukraine in protecting critical infrastructure, to prove that “Ukraine isn’t going to give up”. Sir Richard addressed concerns about defence spending, saying he was “very confident” that Mr Burnham would deliver on defence ahead of the new government’s first Budget in October.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Picture: No 10

“Defence is the highest priority going into the Spending Review”, he insisted. “It's a fundamental foundation stone on which all of our economic success and security are built.” The PM arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, as Burnham was pictured shaking hands with Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, at a train station in Kyiv. Moscow recently threatened “consequences” over the reported use of British drones by Ukraine in its recent ramping up of deep strikes into Russia’s mainland. Mr Burnham said: “On Ukraine’s 35th anniversary of independence, the Ukrainian people should be in no doubt: the UK is behind you today and for as long as it takes. “I am proud of the contribution our country has made to Ukraine and I want the Ukrainian people to hear it directly from me that our support will not waver. After all, Ukraine’s security is our security.”

The Government has agreed to allow defence firm MBDA to release classified information on UK components for the long-range Scalp missile – the French-produced version of the UK’s Storm Shadow. Both missiles use shared French and British technology, and Ukraine and France are looking to set up local assembly lines for Scalp missiles in Ukraine. Mr Burnham said: “The friendship between our two countries will long outlast Russia’s illegal war. In both the fight and in the rebuilding to come, we will stand with Ukraine and deliver opportunities for people across both our countries. “Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve. We will not back down until there is a just and lasting peace.”