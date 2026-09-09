The foreign secretary told LBC he rejected the Chief Rabbi’s claim that the government’s decision to impose trade sanctions on Israeli settlements marked 'a truly dark day for British Jews'

By Georgia Bell

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has rejected the Chief Rabbi’s claim that the government’s decision to impose trade sanctions on Israeli West Bank settlements marked “a truly dark day for British Jews”.

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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said the policy announcement marked a 'dark day for British Jews'. Picture: Getty

“British Jews, or Jews anywhere, should not be held responsible for the actions of the government of Israel. That is antisemitism, pure and simple,” he said. The Chief Rabbi previously warned that the sanctions could “further embolden those at home and abroad who use hatred as a weapon against Jews”. When asked whether he acknowledged that there was a risk the measures could encourage antisemites, Mr Miliband maintained that the government had to protect the Jewish community while continuing to act according to its principles. “We absolutely have to guard against it,” he said. “But we cannot set our compass as a country by people blinded by hatred.” He added: “We have to deal with them, we have to arrest them when they commit crimes, and we have to do absolutely everything we can to protect the Jewish community. And that is what we will do.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has faced backlash for his position on Israeli settlement sanctions. Picture: Alamy

Mr Miliband said he had not spoken to the Chief Rabbi since the government’s announcement, but had met him in August and held what he described as “a long and good discussion” before the decision. When asked whether Sir Ephraim had been aware of the planned announcement, Mr Miliband said: “Yes, I think he was aware of this.” The foreign secretary said the government would continue to maintain good relations with the Chief Rabbi. Mr Miliband said that the measures would ban imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and apply to people and businesses involved in them. Mr Miliband said the system would identify goods by postcode, with importing companies responsible for demonstrating that products did not originate in settlement areas.

The foreign secretary said that the measures would ban imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Picture: Getty