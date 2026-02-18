The abuse included hyper-realistic AI generated images graded as the most serious, Category A

Joao-Carlos Jardim Dos Santos Teixeira, 26, from Eastbourne. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Alice Padgett

A man who ran multiple online chat groups that shared child sexual abuse material has been jailed for 11 years.

Joao-Carlos Jardim Dos Santos Teixeira, 26, from Eastbourne, was a member of three groups on various online messaging platforms dedicated to sharing and discussing child sexual abuse material, including AI generated images. Following a National Crime Agency investigation, officers arrested Teixeira at his home in February 2024 and seized a number of devices. He was found to have participated in several 'secret chats' where a mixture of pseudo and prohibited images were shared. These included hyper-realistic AI generated images graded as the most serious, Category A. Upon sentencing, His Honour Judge Mooney said: "What I ask is how you could be so cruel.

He pleaded guilty to all charges in Lewes Crown Court, East Sussex. Picture: Alamy