Man jailed for running multiple 'secret chats' sharing online child abuse
The abuse included hyper-realistic AI generated images graded as the most serious, Category A
A man who ran multiple online chat groups that shared child sexual abuse material has been jailed for 11 years.
Listen to this article
Joao-Carlos Jardim Dos Santos Teixeira, 26, from Eastbourne, was a member of three groups on various online messaging platforms dedicated to sharing and discussing child sexual abuse material, including AI generated images.
Following a National Crime Agency investigation, officers arrested Teixeira at his home in February 2024 and seized a number of devices.
He was found to have participated in several ‘secret chats’ where a mixture of pseudo and prohibited images were shared.
These included hyper-realistic AI generated images graded as the most serious, Category A.
Upon sentencing, His Honour Judge Mooney said: “What I ask is how you could be so cruel.
"No sentence I pass will undo the damage you caused but in passing sentence, there must be a significant degree of deterrence.”
Almost 20,000 indecent images of children and prohibited images were identified across his devices including over 1,000 Category A.
Evidence was also found of him encouraging another user to engage in sexual activity with a boy aged 13.
Teixeira was released on bail but was arrested again in November 2025 after he continued to offend online.
He pleaded guilty to all charges in December 2025 at Lewes Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months at the same location on Wednesday.
Teixeira pleaded guilty to:
- 3 x Making Indecent Photograph/Pseudo-Photograph of a Child Categories A/B/C
- 3 x Distribute Indecent Photograph/Pseudo-Photograph of a Child Categories A/B/C
- 1 x Possession Prohibited images of children
- 1 x Incite the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13-17 - SOA 2003 (13/06/2023 - 14/06/2023)
- 2 x Arrange/facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child under 13
- 2 x Participate in the criminal activities of an organised crime group
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Danielle Pownall said: “Teixeira actively sought out online communities where he could indulge in his predatory desires. He was trying to conceal his online activities whilst looking for likeminded people to engage in child abuse offences.
“The fact he went beyond the digital world and encouraged another user to abuse children shows the threat he poses to society.
“Anyone who thinks they can use the internet to hide their crimes is gravely mistaken. The NCA will continue to hunt down perpetrators of child sexual abuse and bring them to justice.”