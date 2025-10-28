The Conservatives have backed the campaign championed by Paula Hudgell, whose adopted son Tony was assaulted by his birth parents

Child abusers should be put on a register, the Conservatives say as they back a campaign by Paula Hudgell (left) whose adopted son Tony (centre) who was assaulted by his birth parents at just 41 days old. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Child abusers should be put on a national register similar to sex offenders, the Conservatives have said as they backed a campaign by the adoptive mother of a child who was assaulted by his birth parents.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shadow solicitor general Helen Grant has called for the register to help stop those who have abused children from falling through gaps in the system. The proposed register would see those who pose an ongoing risk to children remaining visible to the authorities. The party will attempt to introduce the child cruelty register during debates on the Sentencing Bill, which will return to the Commons on Wednesday. Criminals who have served their sentences for serious child cruelty offences would be required to notify the police of their personal details, under the proposed amendment. It follows campaigning by Paula Hudgell, whose adopted son Tony was assaulted by his birth parents. Read More: 'A gift to paedophiles': Tories slam Sentencing Bill as they try to block sex offenders from early release Read More: Tories unveil plan to root out ‘activist’ judges, end ‘two-tier justice’ and axe the Sentencing Council

Shadow solicitor general Helen Grant has called for the register to help stop those who have abused children from falling through gaps in the system. Picture: Alamy

Tony was just 41 days old when Jody Simpson and her partner Anthony Smith attacked him, causing multiple fractures and dislocations, and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis. He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days and because of the extent of his injuries both his legs had to be amputated. Simpson and Smith were jailed for 10 years in 2018. Shadow minister Ms Grant said: "For child cruelty offenders who have completed their sentences there will be no management, no monitoring, no reporting requirements - such as changes of name or new relationships - and their case details will be archived. This leaves a terrible gap in the system. "The register would operate similarly to the sex offenders register. It's a vital safeguard to ensure those who pose an ongoing risk to children remain visible to authorities."