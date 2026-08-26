A 48-year-old woman remains in a critical condition at a hospital in Newcastle.

Valentina Foster, seven, and Natalie McDonald, 34, died in the blaze. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Issy Clarke

A seven-year-old child and her aunt have been killed in Middlesbrough in a house fire believed to be linked to Saturday's fatal A66 crash.

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Valentina Foster, seven, and Natalie McDonald, 34, died in the blaze. Police fear it was a revenge attack linked to the head-on crash that killed seven people, including two firearms officers. Cleveland Police added that two men aged 23 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The fire broke out at 5.23 am on Wednesday in a house less than a mile from the site of the A66 crash on 22 August which left seven dead, including two police officers. Read more: Investigations into A66 crash continue as total arrests reach 17 Read more: House rammed moments before A66 crash 'belonged to victim’s dad' - as five further arrests made

Cleveland Police added that two men aged 23 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

The two men remain in police custody following the blaze at an end-of-terrace property in Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, near Middlesbrough, police said. It said they have yet to be formally identified.

Three other people suffered injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening. Picture: Alamy

The force said that a 48-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle. Three other people suffered injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening. The force said it was investigating what had happened but was "keeping an open mind and cannot rule out any links to wider organised crime at this time".

The five people travelling in the Volkswagen – (L-R) Cole Robert Worthy, Jacob Matusiak, Makai Saddington, Theo Rae, and Michael Robert Cahill. Picture: Family handouts