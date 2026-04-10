A health boss described A&E as becoming a "place of last resort"

Queens Hospital, Romford, East London. Part of Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A child with bad behaviour was kept in A&E for more than two months because nowhere else could be found to provide the right care, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The youth spent over 70 days in the department at Queen's Hospital in Romford, east London, while another stayed in the same A&E for more than 30 days. Both had been living in council-arranged care including foster or children's homes but their placements had broken down and nowhere else had been provided. However, due to the children's "complex behavioural needs", Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust said both children could not be admitted to standard paediatric wards, The Telegraph reports. Read more: Child dies after suspected dog attack in North Yorkshire Read more: Primrose Hill stabbing witness urged to come forward with ‘vital’ video

The child spent more than 70 days in the A&E department. Picture: Alamy

A&E is now becoming a "place of last resort" where patients end up despite needing specialist care, NHS leaders have warned. Matthew Trainer, the chief executive of the trust, told Health Service Journal that hospitals were being used as a “place of safety” for children and young people with mental health problems and challenging behavioural needs. Mr Trainer said: "This means several young people have experienced long waits for the right support in A&E. "It’s unacceptable and distressing for both patients and our staff, and something we’ve been discussing for several years." The chief also said the cases were among "the longest waits we’ve seen", and his trust previously reported a child spending 44 days in A&E in 2024 after a placement could not be found. Mr Trainer added that the trust was working with councils and mental health services to reduce delays and find more appropriate placements.