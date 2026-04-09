A child has died as a result of a dog bite at a property in Teesside.

Officers were called to an address on Hardale Grove in Dormanstown, Redcar, shortly after 1:30pm on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.

The force said that upon arriving at the property, the child had died.

Armed officers attended and one dog was destroyed on the street.

Another dog at the property has been recovered by police, the force said.

District Commander, for Redcar and Cleveland, Emily Harrison said: “Understandably this is a distressing and tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family.

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