Child dies after suspected dog attack in North Yorkshire
Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday
A child has died as a result of a dog bite at a property in Teesside.
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Officers were called to an address on Hardale Grove in Dormanstown, Redcar, shortly after 1:30pm on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.
The force said that upon arriving at the property, the child had died.
Armed officers attended and one dog was destroyed on the street.
Another dog at the property has been recovered by police, the force said.
District Commander, for Redcar and Cleveland, Emily Harrison said: “Understandably this is a distressing and tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family.
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“There is a scene in place at the address while an investigation into the child’s death begins.
“I would encourage anyone who has concerns or information to please speak to an officer.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident at a private address in Redcar on Thursday April 9 shortly before 1.30pm.
“We dispatched three ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and one duty officer to the incident.
“One patient was transported to hospital for further treatment.”